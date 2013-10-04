Global Offshore Support Vessel Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- The primary function of offshore support vessels is transportation of goods and personnel to and from offshore oil platforms and other offshore structures. Increased offshore activities and rising investments in modernizing infrastructure of oil wells and platforms are expected to bolster the global offshore support vessel market. Oil and gas are the primary ingredients which help in making secondary products that provide energy for all activities. Offshore support vessel market can be segmented on the basis of types which include platform supply vessels (PSV), anchor handling, towing and supply vessel (AHTS), multi-purpose service vessel (MPSV), standby and rescue vessels and crew boats. High cost of replacement and maintenance of offshore support vessels hinders growth of offshore support vessels market.



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Rising gas and oil demand globally, increase in number of offshore platforms and growing production and exploration activities are the key factors driving the growth of offshore support vessels market. It is the backbone of offshore industry as there aren’t any substitutes available to offshore support vessel market. Developing economies of North America and South America are expected to witness high revenue growth in this sector. Asia Pacific dominates the market in terms of demand. Middle East and ROW are expected to be leading markets for offshore support vessels industry over the forecast period. The key players in offshore support vessel market include Tidewater, Edison Chouest, Bourbon, Seacor marine, and Maersk supply service among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



-North America

-Asia Pacific

-Europe

-Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



-Market growth drivers

-Factors limiting market growth

-Current market trends

-Market structure

-Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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