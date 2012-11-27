Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Global Offshore Wind Turbine market to grow at a CAGR of 11.63 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is favorable government policies. The Global Offshore Wind Turbine market has also been witnessing the trend of an increase in fiscal benefits. However, the high failure rate of wind turbine components could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
The Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Offshore Wind Turbine market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors dominating this market space include Siemens AG, REpower Systems AG., BARD Holdings GmbH, and Vestas Wind Systems A/S.
Other vendors in the market are Areva SA, Nordex SE, GE Energy, Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd., Clipper Windpower LLC, Alstom SA, Gamesa Technology Corp., XEMCâ€?Darwind B.V., Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Hyosung Power and Industrial Systems Performance Group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and STX Windpower B.V.
