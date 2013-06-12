New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- "Global Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry, 2013 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Terminals to 2017" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists, that offers comprehensive information on the global oil and chemicals storage market. It provides in-depth source of information on all active and planned crude oil, petroleum products and chemicals storage terminals in the world. Key trends and issues in the global oil and chemicals storage industry along with market share analysis of major oil and chemicals storage companies by region are also included.
Scope
- The report provides detailed information and analysis on oil and chemicals storage capacities by regions and countries, upcoming terminals and capacity expansions, market shares of key companies and competitive scenario in the global oil and chemicals storage market.
- Storage capacities of all active and planned oil and chemicals storage terminals globally
- Information on storage capacity additions through commissioning of new terminals and expansion of existing terminals in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America and South and Central America
- Annual storage capacity information on crude oil, petroleum products and chemicals storage terminals covering historic data from 2005 to 2012 and forecasts till 2017
- Provides operator name and commodities stored for storage terminals
- Analysis of the operations of major oil and chemicals storage companies including PetroChina Company Limited, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation and PT Pertamina.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. The research will allow you to -
- Identify prospective investment targets through a comprehensive update and discussion on new oil and chemicals storage terminals and capacity expansions of existing terminals across the globe
- Find the most attractive investment destination(s) for your business by comparing regional oil and chemicals storage industries in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and South and Central America based on storage capacity growth
- Benchmark yourself against major oil and chemicals storage companies globally by leveraging on our detailed company analysis
- Gain insights into the strengths and weaknesses of your competitors based on market shares of key oil and chemicals storage companies globally and also in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America and South and Central America
Companies Mentioned in this Report: PetroChina Company Limited, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, PT Pertamina
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry, 2012 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Terminals to 2015
- Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry Outlook in Middle East and Africa, 2013 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Storage Terminals to 2017
- Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry Outlook in Europe, 2013 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Storage Terminals to 2017
- Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry Outlook in North America, 2013 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Storage Terminals to 2017
- Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry Outlook in Asia Pacific, 2013 Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Storage Terminals to 2017
- Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry Outlook in South and Central America, 2013 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Storage Terminals to 2017
- Global LNG Industry, 2013 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals to 2017
- Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry Outlook in Asia Pacific, 2012 Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Storage Terminals to 2015
- Global LNG Industry, 2012 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals to 2016
- Global Refining Industry Outlook, 2013 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Active and Planned Refineries to 2017