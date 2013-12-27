Fast Market Research recommends "Global Oil and Gas Business Confidence Report Q4 2013" from Kable Market Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Product Synopsis
"Oil and Gas Business Confidence Report Q4 2013" is a new report by Kable that analyzes the industry sentiments, globally, on the latest economic and consumer issues and their impact upon investment decisions and growth prospects within the oil and gas industry. This report also examines the executive opinion about the current and future state of the economy and its retrospective affect on the industry. Furthermore, it analyzes the likely effect of supplier price changes, sales performance, and staff headcount within the industry over the next six months. In addition, it provides an overview of the key priorities, threats, and opportunities for the global oil and gas industry over the next six months.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Kable's exclusive panel of leading global oil and gas industry executives. The report analyzes current economic conditions prevailing across the globe and their impact on the oil and gas industry, and forecasts company and industry growth prospects over the next six months. Furthermore, it also provides information about the impact of consumer confidence, supplier prices, and staff headcount likely to affect the investment decisions of the industry over the next six months.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Overall, 73% and 63% of respondents expressed positive outlook for both company and industry growth prospects, respectively, over the next six months.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
'Increasing sales', 'improving operational efficiency', and 'customer retention' are the most preferred priorities by industry executives operating globally.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"Oil and Gas Business Confidence Report Q4 2013" is a new report by Kable that analyzes the industry sentiments, globally, on the latest economic and consumer issues and their impact upon investment decisions and growth prospects within the oil and gas industry. This report also examines the executive opinion about the current and future state of the economy and its retrospective affect on the industry. Furthermore, it analyzes the likely effect of supplier price changes, sales performance, and staff headcount within the industry over the next six months. In addition, it provides an overview of the key priorities, threats, and opportunities for the global oil and gas industry over the next six months.
Key Features and Benefits
Project the current and future operating conditions of oil and gas industry, and make informed business decisions.
Drive revenues by understanding the present and future economic and consumer issues including the key growth regions.]
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Chevron, ONGC Vides, Oil and Natural Gas, GE Oil and Gas, Lufkin Industries, Oil and Gas UK, Cabinda Gulf Oil Company
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