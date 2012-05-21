Global Oil and Gas Survey 2012-2013 Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Oil and Gas Industry

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report in Oil & Gas Industry.



“Global Oil and Gas Survey 2012–2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in Global Oil and Gas Industry” is a new report by ICD Research that analyzes how oil and gas industry companies’ media spend, marketing and sales strategies & practices and business planning are set to change in 2012–2013. This report provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets of global oil and gas industry suppliers and how spending by global oil and gas industry suppliers will change, providing insight into global marketing behavior.



In addition, the report also identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers and M&A activity. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and sizes.



46% of respondents expect an increase in marketing expenditure of between 1% to 10% in 2012, while only 3% of respondents expect a decrease between 1% and 10%.



This optimism is based on the implementation of cost containment measures, the growth of profitable markets such as the South East Asian countries, as well as China and India, and positive changes in business strategies for driving sales. Additionally, the top priorities for the global oil and gas industry in 2012 are ‘improving operational efficiency’, ‘expand in current market’ and ‘stabilizing company finances’.



Reasons to buy



- Project industry trends and revenue growth expectations in 2012 and understand business confidence to make informed business decisions.

- Drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and key growth regions.

- Uncover key challenges and opportunities and identify key actions required to maintain and win buyer business.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how suppliers’ marketing budgets are changing and direction of spend in the future. Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer’s changing needs.

- Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the behaviour and changing strategies of industry suppliers.



For further information please contact pallavi.singh@reportreserve.com