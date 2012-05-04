Recently published research from ICD-Research, "Global Oil and Gas Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Oil and Gas Industry", is now available at Fast Market Research
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of 279 leading global oil and gas industry executives. The report provides data and analysis on global oil and gas industry suppliers' media spend, marketing and sales strategies, and practices and business planning within the global oil and gas industry. This report includes key topics such as media channel spending outlooks, media budgets, marketing agency selection criteria, business challenges and sales tactics of leading suppliers within the global oil and gas industry. The report also identifies suppliers' future growth, M&A and investment expectations.
Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviours, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, ICD Research created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the global oil and gas industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Of respondents across the global oil and gas industry, 57% are 'more optimistic' about revenue growth for their company over the next 12 months than the previous 12 months.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
This optimism is based on the implementation of cost containment measures, the growth of profitable markets such as the South East Asian countries, as well as China and India, and positive changes in business strategies for driving sales. Additionally, the top priorities for the global oil and gas industry in 2012 are 'improving operational efficiency', 'expand in current market' and 'stabilizing company finances'. Furthermore, according to 38% of respondents from the global upstream oil and gas industry and 48% from the downstream oil and gas industry, headcounts in their organizations in 2012 are expected to increase steadily by up to 2%.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BG Group Plc, Dart Energy, SSE Energy Supply Limited, Essar Oil Limited, International Energy Agency, Common Data Access, Oil and Gas UK, Schlumberger Information Solutions, New Zealand Refining Company, CGGVeritas, Det norske oljeselskap ASA, Tamrotor Marine Compressors, Technip, Petrobras, AWE Limited, Genting Berhad, New Zealand Oil and Gas Limited, Storm Ventures International, L'Enterprise Tunisienne d'Activites Petrolieres, Pacific Energy Development Corp, Blast Energy Services, DNO International, RAK Petroleum, Puma Energy, ExxonMobil, Teekay Offshore, Sevan Marine, Piranema FPSO, Weir Group PLC, Novatech LLC, URS Corporation, Flint Energy Services, Seadrill, Equion Energia, Garware Offshore, Azerbaijan International Operating Company, Emerson Process Management, Essar Energy, Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited, Lux Assure, OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes, PPL Shipyard, Sembcorp Marine, Indian Oil Corporation, Lewa, Rolls-Royce, National Petroleum Construction Company, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation of India, Mitsubishi, Encana Corp, Tap Oil, Korean National Oil Corp, DNV, Accelerate Oil and Gas, World National Oil Companies Congress, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, ConocoPhillips
