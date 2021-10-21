Global Oil Mist Separator Market to Reach US$326.28 Mn by 2026 as They Are Environment Friendly

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2021 -- QY Research recently published a report titled, "Global Oil Mist Separator Market Research Report 2020". In 2019, the global oil mist separator market size was valued at US$257.05 mn and is expected to reach US$326.28 mn in 2026, rising at CAGR of 3.47% between 2019 and 2026.



Get PDF sample copy of the report at: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1422016/global-oil-mist-separator-market



Demand for Clean Exhaust Air in Industries to Drive Oil Mist Separator Market



Global oil mist separator market is expected to rise as oil mist separators are an integral parts of the crankcase ventilation system that is responsible for the extraction and filtration of oil mist. The separators are used in industries for gas and steam turbines, large-scale compressors, generators, and other equipment with oil systems. Large scale industries are increasingly opting for these separators as they ensure clean exhaust air. They can maintain constant vacuum throughout the lubrication system, retain chemical composition of lubricant oil and reusable lube oil to comply with federal environmental regulations for clean, safe, and dry exhaust air.



Furthermore, use of separator in construction industry as the system is efficient and environmental-friendly. Additionally, it provides heat, glare, and UV-protection. These factors are expected to boost global oil mist separator market.



Metalworking Segment to Grow Significantly in Forecast Years



Metalworking segment is anticipated to grow significantly as the industry uses oil for cooling and lubricating machines and plastic components. This leads to vaporization and condensation of oil generating vapor, mist, and fume which contaminate the air, creating immense need for oil mist separator for safety and cleanliness.



Europe to Become Largest Shareholder of Global Oil Mist Separator Market



Europe is the largest shareholder in the global oil mist separator market owing to the presence of major manufacturers and various industries requiring oil mist separators. The market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.



Manufacturers to Focus on Expanding Product Portfolio Globally



In 2017, Donaldson Company announced that it has acquired Hy-Pro Corporation. Hy-Pro designs, manufactures, and replaces filters for stationary hydraulic and industrial lubrication filtration applications. It is expected to grow its brand of stationary hydraulic and lubrication systems by leveraging Donaldson's filtration technology. This strategy will help the company expansion to increase their global portfolio and improve shares.



The other major manufacturers covered in the report includes Shangyu Jinke, Absolent, YHB, Nederman, Aeroex Technologies, Mann+Hummel, Wuxi Bodhi, Filtermist, Esta, Showa Denki, 3nine, Keller Lufttechnik, Losma, and others.



Get Full Market Research Report Now, Report delivery time within 24 hours @ https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1962c862047a7610d5ba406aaeee954a,0,1,Global-Oil-Mist-Separator-Market-Research-Report

About QYResearch

QYResearch established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert's resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.