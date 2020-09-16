Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Study, 2014-2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Study Report and Market Model.



Oilfield chemicals are widely used in the crude oil industry to improve fluidity in pipeline transportation of crude oils by controlling scale formation, corrosion and bacterial growth. Oilfield chemicals provide significant cost benefits by avoiding operational problems and smooth transportation of crude oil. The oilfield chemicals market is segmented mainly according to the types such as corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, modifiers, friction reducers, biocides, surfactants, foamers and others. Corrosion inhibitors are one of the major types of oilfield chemicals and account for a considerable share of the global oilfield chemicals market.



- Global Oilfield Chemicals Market, By Type

- Corrosion Inhibitors

- Demulsifiers

- Modifiers

- Friction Reducers

- Biocides

- Surfactants

- Foamers

- Others

- Global Oilfield Chemicals Market, By Application

- Drilling Fluids

- Oil Production

- Cementing

- Stimulating Chemicals

- Storage & Transportation

- Others



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand & Market Analysis

- Oilfield Chemicals Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Oilfield Chemicals Market analysis for Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Types and Application

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



