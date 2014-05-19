Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Oilfield Equipment Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Oilfield Equipment

Oilfield equipment is used for the extraction of oil and gas from reservoirs as well as the extraction of unconventional gas resources..

Analysts forecast the Global Oilfield Equipment market will grow at a CAGR of 4.1 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

The Global Oilfield Equipment market can be categorized into four segments: Drilling Equipment, Field Production Machinery, Pumps and Valves, and Others.

Global Oilfield Equipment Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Oilfield Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

Baker Hughes Inc.

Eni SpA

Halliburton Co.

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Weatherford International Ltd.

Other Prominent Vendors



Aker Solutions SAS

Cameron International Corp.

ENI Prom

FMC Technologies Inc.



Key Market Driver

Increasing Oil and Gas Drilling Activities.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

High Capital Cost

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Increasing Investment in the Market.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Baker Hughes Inc., Eni SpA, Halliburton Co., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Weatherford International Ltd., Aker Solutions SAS, Cameron International Corp., ENI Prom , FMC Technologies Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155798/global-oilfield-equipment-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###