Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Oilfield process chemicals are products that are used during the exploration and processing stages of oil and gas in the resource area or field. The Oil and Gas industry is the end-user of such chemicals. Some of the key functions of oilfield process chemicals include control of corrosion, fluid loss, bacteria, wax and asphaltene, hydrogen sulfide, and foam. The major product categories are stimulation fluids, and drilling, workover, completion, cementing, production, and enhanced oil recovery chemicals.



Analysts forecast the Global Oilfield Process Chemicals market in Europe will grow at a CAGR of 5.54 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Oilfield Process Chemicals market for the period 2013-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by vendors of oilfield process chemicals for the upstream stage of oilfield processes. It also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors in the Global Oilfield Process Chemicals market. The report also provides data on the different segments of the Global Oilfield Process Chemicals market, which are based on the following criteria: type of product and geography.



In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.



Global Oilfield Process Chemicals Market in Europe 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, Europe, the MEA region, North America, and the ROW.



Key Geographies



- APAC



- Europe



- MEA



- North America



Key Vendors



- Baker Hughes, Inc.



- Ecolab, Inc.



- Halliburton Co.



- Schlumberger Ltd



Other Prominent Vendors







- Air Liquide



- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.



- AkzoNobel NV



- Al Sanea Chemical Products



- Albemarle Corp.



- Anchor Drilling Fluids USA, Inc.



- Ashland, Inc.



- Aubin Group



- AVA S.p.A



- Barzaghi srl



- BASF SE



- Befargroup Co. Ltd



- BDC International BV



- Borregaard LignoTech



- BP plc



- BWA Water Additives



- Cabot Specialty Fluids Ltd



- Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp.



- Cebo Holland B.V.



- CECA



- Celanese Corp.



- Chemex Inc.



- ChemJect International, Inc.



- Chemtura Corp.



- Chevron Corp.



- Chimec S.p.A.



- China National Petroleum Corp.



- Clariant Oil Services



- Croda International plc



- Cytec Industries, Inc.



- Dorf Ketal Chemicals Pvt. Ltd



- DuPont



- Enerchem International, Inc.



- Engenium Chemicals Corp.



- Exxon Mobil Corp.



- LLC Flek



- GChemical Co.



- Global Drilling Fluids & Chemicals Ltd



- Gulf Coast Chemical LLC



- Gumpro Chem Kalol Pvt. Ltd



- INEOS Oligomers



- Innospec Specialty Chemicals



- Kemira oyj



- KMCO LLC



- Lamberti S.p.A.



- Messina Chemicals, Inc.



- Mirrico



- Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.



- Montello Inc.



- National Chemical and Petroleum Industries



- Navdeep Chemicals Pvt. Ltd



- Newpark Resources, Inc.



- NUR Chemicals & Engineering Industries Co.



- Oil Chem Technologies LLC



- PetroChina Co. Ltd



- PureChem Services



- Quimica Apollo S.A. de C.V.



- Ramex A/S



- REChem Services GmbH



- Recon Technology Ltd



- REDA Oilfield



- Rhodia S.A.



- Roemex Ltd



- Sanjel Corp.



- Scomi Anticor S.A.



- Shrieve Chemical Co.



- Sichem LLC



- SMC Technologies, Inc.



- Stepan Co.



- Syrgis Performance Chemicals



- The Dow Chemical Co.



- The Lubrizol Corp.



- TIORCO



- Unitop Chemicals Pvt. Ltd



- Weatherford International



- Well Flow International LLC



Key Market Driver



- Increase in Demand for Stimulation Products.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Increase in Competition.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Products.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156869/global-oilfield-process-chemicals-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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