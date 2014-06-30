Global OLED Displays Market Exceed USD 25.9 Billion in 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Energy efficiency and eco-friendly attributes associated with OLED displays are driving its market growth globally, especially in the developed economies – North America and Europe. OLED displays are expected to enjoy high market penetration mainly due to the benefit of biodegradability that they offer. Also, with increasing demand and supply gap of electricity worldwide, OLED displays are creating a new energy efficient method for electricity consumption. OLED displays are known to save up to 40% of the electricity for smartphone and TV usage, subject to the brightness and content. In addition, enhanced features including the wider range of colors, increase in the number of times per second a display redraws data, improved 3D adaptability, thinner dimensions, better flexibility and transparency contributes to the market growth of OLED displays.



The research report on the OLED displays market is analyzed based on major applications such as mobile phones, TV, notebooks, tablets, digital cameras, and automotives. Among these end use application segments, mobile phones hold the largest share in the global OLED displays market, distantly followed by OLED TVs. However, the share of OLED TV displays are expected to surpass the shares of mobile phone displays by 2015, owing to the development in large sized OLED displays and increasing acceptance of OLED technology based TVs across the globe.



The major geographies analyzed under this research study include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The study provides forecast of the global OLED displays market considering the factors driving and limiting the market growth and potential opportunities for the growth of OLED displays in the global market. Asia Pacific accounted for more than 4/5th of the overall OLED displays market in 2012; however, with growing contribution from other regions, its share is expected to fall below 2/3rd by 2018. The large contribution of the Asia Pacific region primarily due to this region is the base for major OLED manufacturers such as Samsung, Sony, RiT Display, and Visionox among others. Europe is the fastest growing market with a CAGR in excess of 50% from 2012 to 2018 followed by North America.



The report also highlights various factors that influence the buying decision of customers and trends that determine OLED favorability and the market attractiveness of individual end use segments. The information provided in the research report will prove helpful for OLED manufacturers, end use product manufacturers and distributors in identifying markets with high potential.



The information about market share of major players in the OLED displays market will help the emerging as well as existing players in planning their business strategies and gaining competitive advantage. Samsung is the largest player in global OLED display manufacturing followed by Visionox and Wisechip. The other important players engaged in OLED displays manufacturing include Pioneer, TDK, and Sony among others.



The global OLED displays industry is segmented as:



OLED Display Technologies

Passive matrix OLEDs (PMOLED)

Active matrix OLEDs (AMOLED)

OLED Display Market by End Use

Mobile phones

TV displays

Netbook/desktop

Digital cameras

Automotive

Others

OLED Display Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia- Pacific

RoW



