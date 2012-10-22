Global OLED Market Research Report 2011-2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global OLED market in the Electronics industry to grow at a CAGR of 43.42 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of smart devices. The Global OLED market has also been witnessing an increase in the investments in OLED manufacturing. However, the slow adoption of the technology could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global OLED Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global OLED market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Read More : Global OLED market



Key vendors dominating this market space include Samsung Mobile Display Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., RiT Display Corp., Tohoku Pioneer Corp., and Visonox Display Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: AU Optronics Corp., BOE Display Technology Co. Ltd., Chi Mei EL Corp., Chimei Innolux Corp., Doosan Electro Materials, Dresden MicroDisplay GmbH, eMargin Corp., General Electric Co., Hyundai LCD, Irico Group Electronics Co. Ltd., Konica Minolta Holdings Inc., LG Chem Ltd., LG Display, Micro OLED, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Multi-Inno Technology Co. Ltd., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Optrex, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V., Smart Displays Co. Ltd., TM Displays, Universal Display Corp., and Wintek.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



Read More : http://www.researchmoz.us/global-oled-market-2011-2015-report.html