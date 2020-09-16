Global Olefinic Block Copolymer (OBC) Market Study Report 2014-2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Olefinic Block Copolymers (OBC) Market Study Report and Market Model.



The Olefinic Block Copolymers (OBC) global market report describes the OBCs market with focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. The market is segmented on the basis of types and applications.



Global OBCs are of two types

- Polyethylene Based OBC

It contains alternating blocks of polyethylene and ethylene/ -olefin copolymer. It is currently manufactured by Dow Chemicals under the brand name INFUSE.



- Polypropylene Based OBC

It contains blocks of polypropylene and ethylene propylene copolymer. It is currently manufactured by Dow Chemicals under the brand name INTUNE.



Global OBCs Market, By Application

- Footwear

- Adhesives

- Household goods

- Infrastructure

- Others



Asia-Pacific dominates the global OBC market mainly driven by strong demand in applications such as footwear and adhesives. Over 60% of the global OBC is produced and consumed in Asia-Pacific' The increase in demand is attributed to the growth in athletic footwear market and shift of the footwear manufacturing from Europe and North America to Asia-Pacific regions.



The Olefinic Block Copolymers (OBC) market study – 2020 Market study covers:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand & Market Analysis

- OBCs Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- OBCs Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Application

- Capacity & Production

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



