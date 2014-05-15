Global Oleochemicals Market Analysis, Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2014 to 2020

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Oleochemicals are chemical products derived from triglycerides of animal or vegetable origin and are analogous to petrochemicals derived from petroleum. Commercially, they are used in three forms; fatty alcohols, fatty acids, glycerin and other products such as amines and methyl esters. They are derived from bio sources such as coconut and palm oil and are generally biodegradable, making them an ideal replacement to petrochemicals. In addition, the low toxicity makes them suitable for certain applications where toxicity could be of key importance. The current activities in the field of oleochemicals are restricted to the Asia Pacific region, particularly across countries such as China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.



The high demand from consumer markets such as food and beverage and pharmaceuticals is expected to be a key driver for the growth of the market. Oleochemicals are being increasingly used due to the increasing focus on green chemicals across major developed regions. In addition, the volatility in prices of petroleum derived products acts as a major reason for shift in consumer focus. Furthermore, the raw material for oleochemicals is in abundance resulting in stability of prices which is of paramount importance for downstream application manufacturers.



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Although surfactants, soaps and detergents have been traditionally strong markets for oleochemicals, emerging applications, especially from bio-based surfactants, bio-based lubricants, bio-diesel and downstream renewable chemicals are expected to be at the forefront of oleochemicals demand over the next five years. This is owing to the fact that compared to petrochemicals, oleochemicals are usually biodegradable and demonstrate low toxicity and thus are considered to be environmentally friendly.



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Asia pacific is the largest consumer for most oleochemicals except glycerin which is extensive consumed in Europe. These chemicals are used in a variety of applications such as Pharmaceuticals, soaps, polymers, food and beverage among others. Soaps was the largest application segment for oleochemicals, However, the use of oleochemicals in pharmaceuticals and food is expected to witness significant growth over the next five years.



The oleochemicals market is highly competitive due to the presence to large incumbents in the market spread across all regions. Most of the major players are located in North America and Europe due to favorable government policies in these regions towards development of bio products. BASF Cognis, Oleon, ADM and Cargill are some of the key players in the market.



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Our market research study takes a closer look at the oleochemicals industry, providing a holistic perspective on market dynamics, trends, supply and demand. Our report deep-dives into the market and segments it on multiple levels and providing key insights on a macro as well as micro level. The study aims at providing granular information, regarding estimates and forecasts for key products such as fatty acids, glycerin and fatty alcohol along with their applications including pharmaceuticals, soaps, food and beverage among others along with yearly forecast up to 2018. The report also provides the same level of information for key regional markets which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.



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