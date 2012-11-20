Global on-Demand Enterprise Applications Software Market 2011-2015: MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global On-demand Enterprises Applications Software market to grow at a CAGR of 17.58 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high demand for on-demand solutions among SMEs. The Global On-demand Enterprises Applications Software market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption across on-demand CRM software sub-segments. However, problems with customization and integration could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global On-demand Enterprises Applications Software Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global On-demand Enterprises Applications Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and Salesforce.com Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are: Workday Inc., Infor Global Solutions, Epicor Software Corp., Sage Software Inc., QAD Inc., Google Inc., SAP AG, NetSuite Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



