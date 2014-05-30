Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Pipeline Analysis market report to its offering

Though still in nascent stages, Oncolytic viruses have shown immense opportunities and potential to be tapped in the future to improve the treatment of cancer and the lives of the patients. Immunotherapy, the umbrella for Oncolytic viruses would not offer cures, but survival solutions with significant importance. Also, the side effects of this therapy would be tolerable by the patients, which could thus become the most important approach to treat cancer by 2020.



The form of Oncolytic virus, which has the maximum potential in the future and is the most promising, is the reovirus. This is a non-enveloped virus with a double-stranded, segmented RNA genome which forms particles of 60 to 90 nm size. The reovirus duplicates in those cancer cells which have a common mutation called activated Ras pathway. The normal cells are not impacted. Thus the virus is made intrinsically tumor selective without the need for any genetic manipulation.



Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Pipeline Analysis by PNS Pharma gives comprehensive insight on the various Oncolytic virus drugs being developed for the treatment of multiple cancers. Research report covers all the ongoing Oncolytic Virus drugs being developed in various development phases. This report enables pharmaceutical companies, collaborators and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available investment opportunity in the Oncolytic Virus market based upon development process. Following parameters for each Oncolytic Virus drug profile in development phase are covered in research report:



Drug Profile Overview



Alternate Names for Drug



Active Indication



Phase of Development



Mechanism of Action



Brand Name



Patent Information



Orphan Designation by Indication, Country & Organisation



Country for Clinical Trial



Owner / Originator/ Licensee/Collaborator



Administrative Route



Drug Class



ATC Codes



Oncolytic Virus Drug by Clinical Phase:



Research: 1



Preclinical: 16



Phase-I: 6



Phase-I/II: 5



Phase-II: 5



Phase-III: 2



Registered: 1



Discontinued: 16



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