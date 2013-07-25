Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Online Ad Spending Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Online Ad Spending market to grow at a CAGR of 11.54 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in online ad spending. The Global Online Ad Spending market has also been witnessing a shift from direct response advertising to brand advertising. However, data security concerns could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Online Ad Spending Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the APAC region, and the MEA region; it also covers the Global Online Ad Spending market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include AOL Inc., Facebook Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Yahoo! Inc.

