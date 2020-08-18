Global Online Grocery Market: Demand & Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2020 -- Global Online Grocery Market



Online grocery is defined as purchase of packaged and fresh products by using online portals. It is niche market. However, it is expected to grow in upcoming years. Nowadays, people are buying various products by using online platform which is convenient and offer various products to doorstep within stipulated time. Additionally, consumers can track their spending as well.



The Online Grocery Market report enriched with various driving and restraining factors that have their core in volume-wise and value-wise analysis. Several other aspects have been included to measure the growth chart of the Online Grocery market and they are various projections, demographic changes, historic details, and others. At the same time, the Online Grocery market would include the tactical moves launched by market titans to solidify their own stand in the market and ensure a comprehensive overcoming of barriers posed by various market deterrents. This type of an analysis provides a credible outlook and outlining associated with market to ensure the market potentials have been capitalized to the fullest.



Get Sample Copy @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Online-Grocery-Market/request-sample



The report also ensures an objective analysis of the market by enabling a comprehensive view of the Online Grocery market and its associated components and by engaging a set of standards. Factors such as economic growth, supply chains government expenditure, and distribution channels are scrutinized in order to relay precise information. By Using bottom-up and top-down approaches, market-size validation, and estimation has been performed to collect data from the supply side. Also, analysis of the data has been conducted by using a precise research framework, which suited to the specific market. This framework works like research standard, providing tools to create market reports.



Rise in working population, hectic schedules and tedious commuting offer opportunities to businesses and entrepreneurs to set up online grocery stores are the driving factors which are expected to boost the global online grocery market growth. Furthermore, increase in penetration of internet services as well as rise in awareness about various shopping trends will have the positive impact on market growth. Millennials and generation Z are the most attractive consumers in market. They are most tech savvy users and are ready to pay premium on delivery of products. Also, increase in prevalence of COVID 19 will increase the number of customers buying online grocery instead of going department stores and limit their social contact.



Market Restraints



However, concerns regarding freshness of fruits and vegetables as well as high delivery charges are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global online grocery market growth.



Market Key Players



Various key players are discussed in this report such as My Brands Inc, Schwan Food Company, ShopFoodEx. Safeway, Inc., Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., NetGrocer.com, Inc., mySupermarket Limited, Fresh Direct, LLC., Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., and Amazon Fresh LLC



Global Online Grocery Market Segmentation

By Category

- Fresh Products

- Meat & Poultry Products

- Bakery, & Breakfast & Cereals

- Beverages & Dairy Products



By Type of Shopper

- Millenials

- Generation Z

- Generation X

- Silent Generation

- Baby Boomers



By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



Get discount on this report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Online-Grocery-Market/ask-for-discount



About Us



QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.