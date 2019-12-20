Global Online Payment Gateway Market Professional Survey Report 2019, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a trending report on the "Online Payment Gateway Market (Type - Hosted Payment Gateways, Pro/Self-hosted Payment Gateways, API/Non-hosted Payment Gateways, Local Bank Integrates, Direct Payment Gateways, and Platform-based Payment Gateways; Application - Micro and Small Enterprise, Large Enterprise, and Mid-sized Enterprise; End-users - Travel, Retail, Banking, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global online payment gateway market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



The Growing Popularity of Real-Time and Buffer Encryption Between Buyer and Sellers Driving the Growth of the Global Online Payment Market



According to the IGR research analysts, a collaboration between banks & FinTechs is providing immense opportunities for the growth of the online payment gateway market. Countries across the globe are revamping their payments infrastructure to enable businesses and consumers to move money faster and at the same time, help monetize the platforms. Financial institutions are focused on upgrading their payment services offerings to meet future payment requirements related to volume, speed, and agility.



Online Payment Gateway Making a Foray in Various Industries



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global online payment gateway market, focuses on the market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. It provides the market segmentation by type (hosted payment gateways, pro/self-hosted payment gateways, API/non-hosted payment gateways, local bank integrates, direct payment gateways, platform-based payment gateways), by application (micro and small enterprise, large enterprise, mid-sized enterprise), by end-users (travel, retail, banking, and others) and by region. Payments are becoming easier to embed in a variety of industries. For instance, intelligent cars are starting to incorporate payments. The customers will be able to use saved payment methods for tolls, gas or even drive-throughs without lifting a finger.



North America is the Largest Revenue Making Region for the Global Online Payment Gateway Market



Asia-Pacific region is the second-largest region for the online payment gateway market owing to the growing dependence of small and large manufacturers for the online method of payment. Further, the small and large vendors are using an online platform to sell their products, and growing internet penetration are other factors that offer a prominent growth for the online payment gateway market in this region.



Competitive Analysis in the Global Market of Online Payment Gateway



The companies profiled in the report are eWAY AU, PesoPay, PayPal, Amazon Payment, Wirecard, Authorize.Net, PayU, MOLPay, Paymill, and Alipay. In November 2019, PayPal announced to acquire Honey science Corporation, the makers of a deal-finding browser add-on and mobile application. The acquisition will give the payment giant a foothold earlier in the customer's shopping journey. Currently, Honey's 17 million monthly active users take advantage of its suite of money-saving tools to track prices, get alerts, make lists, browse offers and participate in an Ebates-like rewards program called Honey Gold. Its users tend to be younger, millennial shoppers, both male and female.



