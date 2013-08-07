Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Online Recruitment Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Online Recruitment market to grow at a CAGR of 14.52 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the number of social recruiting platforms. The Global Online Recruitment market has also been witnessing the emergence of mobile recruitment (m-recruitment). However, privacy and security issues related to the personal information of candidates could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Online Recruitment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Online Recruitment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include CareerBuilder.com, Indeed.com, LinkedIn Corp, and Monster.com.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Absolutely Health Care, Bright, CareerBuilder.com, CollegeRecruiter.com LLC, Craigslist Inc., Dice Holdings Inc., Facebook.com, Glassdoor.com, HealtheCareers.com, HospitalDreamJobs.com, Indeed.com, LinkedIn Corp., Monster.com, Naukri.com, SimplyHired.com, Snagajob.com, Twitter.com, and Ziprecruiter.com.

