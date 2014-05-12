Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Online Video Platform Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Online Video Platform

An online video platform is a SaaS platform offering hosting, encoding, and customizing, which can also act as an embedded player for organizations that want to upload and distribute their own content. The platform provides an end-to-end tool set for distributing, downloading, publishing, and measuring online video content for both on-demand and live delivery. It allows enterprises and media companies to convert an online video into any format and share it across platforms and devices such as iOS, Android-enabled smartphones and tablets, PCs, digital set-top boxes, and TVs. Organizations start with do-it-yourself solutions for posting videos and as they scale up their video publishing operations, they adopt a video platform.

Analysts forecast the Global Online Video Platform market will grow at a CAGR of 13.16 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

The Global Online Video Platform market is a significant part of Global Online Videos market. The report describes the size of the market based on direct revenue, which is generated from the issue of new subscriptions, technical support, and software maintenance.

Global Online Video Platform Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Online Video Platform market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

Brightcove Inc.

Kaltura Inc.

Limelight Network Inc.

Ooyala Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors

Doovle Ltd.

KIT Digiatl Inc.

LongTail Ad Solutions Inc.

Mediacore

PermissionTV Inc.

thePlatform for Media Inc.

Unicorn Media Inc.

VMIX Media Inc.

Key Market Driver

Increasing Demand for Online Videos.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

Integration Issues.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Increasing Demand for Video Analytics.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Brightcove Inc., Kaltura Inc., Limelight Network Inc., Ooyala Inc., Doovle Ltd., KIT Digiatl Inc., LongTail Ad Solutions Inc., Mediacore, PermissionTV Inc., thePlatform for Media Inc., Unicorn Media Inc., VMIX Media Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154134/global-online-video-platform-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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