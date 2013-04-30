Global Online Video Platforms Market to Grow at a CAGR of 25.64 Percent over the Period 2012-2016 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Online Video Platforms market to grow at a CAGR of 25.64 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high growth in the online video audience. The Global Online Video Platforms market has also been witnessing the high demand for standardization. However, the security issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Online Video Platforms Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Online Video Platforms market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The

report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Brightcove Inc., Kaltura Inc., Ooyala Inc., and the Platform for Media Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Doovle Ltd., KIT Digital Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., LongTail Ad Solutions Inc., MediaCore, PermissionTV Inc., Unicorn Media Inc., and VMIX Media Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



