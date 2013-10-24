Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Operating Room Equipment Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the Global Operating Room Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 3.76 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rising number of surgical procedures. The Global Operating Room Equipment market has also been witnessing the increasing number of hybrid operating rooms. However, the high cost of operating room equipment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Operating Room Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Operating Room Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are BERCHTOLD Corp., Getinge AB, Steris Corp., Skytron Corp. and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Denyers International Pty Ltd., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA., Eschmann Holdings Ltd., Image Diagnostics Inc., Medifa-Hesse GmbH & Co., Medical Illumination International, Mizuho Ikakogyo Co. Ltd. and Stille AB.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144919/global-operating-room-equipment-market-2012-2016.html



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