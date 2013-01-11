Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Ophthalmic Drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 9.98 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in prevalence of eye disorders. The Global Ophthalmic Drugs market has also been witnessing the trend of increased focus on combination therapies. However, the low patient compliance could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Ophthalmic Drugs market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Alcon Inc., Allergan, Inc., Merck and Co., Inc., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



