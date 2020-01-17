Global Ophthalmic Lasers Industry 2018 Market Research Report, Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024. According to a report the global ophthalmic lasers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.80% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Drivers and Opportunities



Technological advancements in the ophthalmic laser surgeries such as optical coherence tomography increase the accuracy is the trend in the ophthalmic lasers market anticipated to drive the global market over the forecast period. Moreover, optical coherence tomography also helps in analyzing the progression of the retinal disease to assess retinal abnormalities. Growing geriatric population coupled with disease suffering from diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and cataract which are the most common problems for vision loss. Moreover, increasing awareness among the people regarding the ophthalmic laser treatment owing to its benefits such as timely diagnosis and productive medical care are the prime factors driving the growth of global ophthalmic lasers market over the forecast period.



Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Segmentation



The report on the global ophthalmic lasers market covers product segments. On the basis of product, the global ophthalmic lasers market is categorized into photo disruption ophthalmic lasers, SLT ophthalmic lasers, and photocoagulation ophthalmic lasers.



Ophthalmic Lasers Market Regional Insights



The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In this section, the key trends and market size for each geography are provided over the period of 2016-2024.



The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.



Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Competitive Landscapes



The report provides profiles of the companies in the global ophthalmic lasers market such as Abbott Medical Optics, Ellex Medical Lasers, A.R.C. Laser, Alcon, Lumenis, Bausch & Lomb, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Quantel, Calmar Laser, and Meridian.



