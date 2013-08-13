Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- The global ophthalmic market growth is driven by demographic trends, such as an increasing aged population and rising number of diabetic & obese patients. The ophthalmic diagnostics and surgical market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing incidence and prevalence of eye related disorders such as cataract, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy among the aging population. The clinical practice of ophthalmology is strong globally, and with the aging population, development of innovative products and reimbursement support for vision products and cataract procedures, immense business opportunities exist for the existing players and the potential new entrants.



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The growing age of cataract patients created the demand for premium cataract procedures and products used after the surgery. As the baby-boom generation enters their 60s, the demand for improved cataract and refractive procedures is increasing tremendously.



The contact lens and intraocular lens demand is driven largely by industry and government spending on R&D to improve the efficiency of operations and develop new products and services for ophthalmic diseases. Alcon is a market leader in global intraocular lens market. Other leading players are Abbott, Bausch & Lomb, and Hoya. In the cataract surgery market, there is a constant threat of new entrants trying to develop new technology and innovative procedures compared to the existing products. This leads to a high intensity of rivalry amongst the competitors and also drives their R&D initiatives.



The report titled Global Ophthalmic Market: Focus on Diagnostics and Surgical Equipments aim at providing basic understanding of the ophthalmology market, its growth and various factors driving growth of the market. Further, the report assesses the growth opportunities of the ophthalmic diagnostics and ophthalmic surgical equipment markets in different geographic regions. Also, the market for global cataract surgery and intraocular lenses has been analyzed. The report also profiles the major companies operating in the ophthalmic diagnostics and surgical equipment market along with a discussion of their key business strategies. The report provides:



Market Sizing and Growth of Global Ophthalmic Market

Market Sizing and Growth of Global Ophthalmic Diagnostics Equipment Market

Regional and Country Analysis of Ophthalmic Diagnostics Equipment Market

Analysis of Global Ophthalmic Surgical Equipment Market

Regional Analysis of Ophthalmic Laser Equipment Market

Worldwide Cataract Surgical Procedures

Market Sizing and Growth of Contact Lenses Market

Global Intraocular lens (IOL) Market

Market Forecasts.



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Further, we have predicted the future growth of the global cataract surgery and intraocular lens market by combining SPSS Inc.s data integration and analysis capabilities with our relevant findings. We employed various significant variables that have an impact on this industry and created regression models with SPSS to determine the future direction of the industry.



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