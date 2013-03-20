Global Opportunities in the Organic Photovoltaics Market - 2012 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- The purpose of this update is to examine the latest opportunities and challenges for organic photovoltaics (OPV) over the next eight years. Specifically, this update provides a market analysis of recent developments in OPV, and it updates the NanoMarkets eight-year forecasts for OPV materials and devices.



We examine the latest products, strategies and technical developments of the industry. We assess whether performance improvements are likely to help grow addressable markets for OPV, or whether the OPV market’s growth will continue to underperform, thereby threatening to derail OPV completely.



As part of the update, we examine the potential for OPV in the building-integrated and/or building-applied PV (BIPV/BAPV) sector in light of strong competition from other emerging PV technologies, particularly from dye-sensitize cell (DSC) and copper-indium-gallium-(di)selenide (CIGS) PV. We also consider how OPV is likely to do in a world in which solar energy is not the hot topic that it was a few years ago.



Materials covered include the critical components of the cells and modules: donors, acceptors, hole transport layers (HTLs), and electron transport layers (ETLs); transparent and nontransparent electrode materials; encapsulation materials; and substrates.



The OPV device markets are considered in light of the various applications they are targeted toward, which include off-grid portable charging, solar shades, conventional panels and BIPV (including flexible BIPV, BIPV glass, and building-applied PV (BAPV), etc.



