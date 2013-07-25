Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Optical Switching Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Optical Switching market to grow at a CAGR of 36.69 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the requirement for high bandwidth. The Global Optical Switching market has also been witnessing the emergence of ultra-high-capacity optical networks. However, high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Optical Switching Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Optical Switching market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Alcatel-Lucent, Ciena Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and ZTE Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Infinera Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corp., and Technicolor Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/127812/global-optical-switching-market-2012-2016.html



