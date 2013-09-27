Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Optical Transport Network Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 13.22 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the continued explosion in bandwidth demand. The Global Optical Transport Network Equipment market has also been witnessing the demand for integrated WDM+OTN switching. However, the high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Optical Transport Network Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC, and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Optical Transport Network Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Alcatel-Lucent SA, Ciena Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and ZTE Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are ADTRAN Inc., ADVA Optical Networking SE, BTI Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cyan Inc., ECI Telecom Ltd., Ekinops SA, Ericsson AB, JDS Uniphase Corp., NEC Corp., Nokia Solutions and Networks Oy, and Tellabs Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of these vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142870/global-optical-transport-network-otn-market-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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