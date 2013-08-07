Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Oral Hygiene Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Oral Hygiene market to grow at a CAGR of 3.14 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing awareness of oral hygiene. The Global Oral Hygiene market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for natural and organic oral hygiene products. However, the low priority placed on oral health could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Oral Hygiene Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, the Europe, and the MEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Oral Hygiene market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Colgate-Palmolive Co., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Inc., and Procter& Gamble Co.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Chattem Inc., Dentsply International Inc., Lion Corp., Lion Corp., and Unilever plc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

