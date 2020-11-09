New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Organic Acids market was valued at USD 19.91 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 36.86 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0%. Organic acids have a wide scale of application in the industry. Synthetically produced organic acids are used as catalysts, surfactants and dyes popularly. Those that are produced by fermentation process of microorganisms are extensively used in various processes in the food and beverages industry. Organic acids market is expected to witness a favourable growth scenario in the Asia Pacific market as the region has an extensively increasing demand for food and beverages, which are an important application of organic acids.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Organic Acids market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Organic Acids industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Cargill, Aryan International, Novus, BASF SE, Tate & Lyle, Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Corbion, Myriant Corporation, Zhengzhou Best Cooperation, among others are leading players involved in the global Organic Acids market.



The Organic Acids industry is segmented into:



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Formic Acid

Citric Acid

Lactic Acid

Acetic Acid

Gluconic Acid

Itaconic Acid

Others

Propionic Acid

Succinic Acid

Pyruvic Acid



Source Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Biomass

Molasses

Starch

Chemical Synthesis

Agro-Industrial Residue



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Food and Beverages Industry

Animal Feed

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Agriculture

Others



Regional Outlook of Organic Acids Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Organic Acids market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



