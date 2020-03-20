Global Organic Dried Fruits Market Innovations, Analysis, Top Key Vendors, Size, Demand and Forecast to 2026 : Dole Food Company, Inc., Lion Raisins Inc., Bergin Fruit An

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- An analysis of Organic Dried Fruits market has been provided in the latest report launched by Up Market Research that primarily focuses on the market trends, demand spectrum, and future prospects of this industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed statistical overview in terms of trends outlining the geographical opportunities and contributions by prominent industry share contenders.



The global organic dried fruits market is expected to grow in the near future owing to the increasing demand for vitamin and mineral rich foods across the world. Other factors like shifting consumer preference, and growing health consciousness is likely to propel the demand for dried fruits. Apart from this, the increased demand of dried fruit from the bakery, dairy and confectionery industries is another prominent factor boosting the global dried fruits markets.



From the perspective of fruit type, the global organic dried fruits market is divided into raisins, tropical & exotic fruits and berries. Further, the raisins is classified into natural seedless, golden seedless, black currant, sultana, muscat, monukka. While tropical & exotic fruits is further segmented into dates, apricot dried Figs, banana, pineapple, mango, peaches and others. Berries is segmented into cranberry, blueberry, raspberry, acai berry. Among these fruit type, tropical and exotic fruits segment is expected to dominate the global organic dried fruits market owing to their increasing usage in flavors and additives industry.



On the basis of nature, the global organic dried fruits market is mainly segmented into organic and conventional. The growing health consciousness among the customer regarding is a major driver for the organic dried fruits market. Because of this, the organic dried fruits market is likely to have a high preference as compared to conventional dried fruits during the forecast. The organic dried fruits market is anticipated to witness an annual growth rate of 6.1% in the upcoming year. However, at present the organic dried fruits market has low market share owing to their high cost. The growing preference of organic fruit in the developed economies is a major driver expected to drive the organic dried fruit market in the near future.



Segment by Key players:

- Dole Food Company, Inc.

- Lion Raisins Inc.

- Bergin Fruit and Nut Company Inc.

- Kiantama Oy

- Traina Foods, Inc.



Segment by Type:

- Organic dried dates

- Organic dried apples

- Organic dried prunes

- Organic dried apricots

- Organic dried grapes



Segment by Application:

- Hypermarkets and supermarkets

- Food and drink specialists

- Convenience stores

- Online stores



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Organic Dried Fruit Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Organic Dried Fruit Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Organic Dried Fruit Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Organic Dried Fruit Market Forecast

4.5.1. Organic Dried Fruit Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Organic Dried Fruit Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Organic Dried Fruit Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Organic Dried Fruit Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Organic Dried Fruit Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Organic Dried Fruit Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Organic Dried Fruit Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Organic Dried Fruit Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Organic Dried Fruit Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Organic Dried Fruit Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Organic Dried Fruit Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Organic Dried Fruit Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



