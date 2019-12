Global Organic Electronics Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Organic Electronics market to grow at a CAGR of 31.5 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the demand for cost-effective materials. The Global Organic Electronics market has also been witnessing the increasing investment in R&D. However, the low conductivity property of the organic electronics could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Organic Electronics Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Organic Electronics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are AGC Seimi Chemical Co. Ltd., BASF Future Business GmbH, Merck KGaA, and Poly-Optical Products Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



