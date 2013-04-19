Global Organic Food and Beverages Industry Outlook to 2016 - Rising Health Awareness Anticipated to Escalate Demand : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- The report titled “Global Organic Food and Beverages Industry Outlook to 2016 –Rising Health Awareness Anticipated to Escalate Demand” provides a comprehensive analysis of market size of global organic food and beverages industry on the basis of region such as North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, market segmentation by organic products such as organic fruits and vegetables, dairy products, breads and grains, snack foods and others. The report also entails the organic agricultural land development in countries such as the US, Germany, France, the UK and others. The report also provides competitive landscape of major producers and retailers operating in the organic food and beverages industry.



The future projections are included to provide an overview on the prospects and expected growth drivers in the global organic food and beverages industry



Global



The global organic food and beverages has gained popularity across the globe over the past few years while moving from niche to the mainstream The majors in international supermarkets such as Whole foods market, Tesco, Walmart are increasing the range of organic food product lines with an increasing focus on the introduction of private label organic products at lower prices to increase the accessibility for consumers. The demand for organic food and beverages in countries such as the US, Japan and Germany has been robust over the past 6 years, growing at significantly high growth rates.



The global organic food and beverages industry has showed a remarkable growth in the past five years, growing from USD ~ million in 2006 to USD ~ million in 2011. The market has registered a CAGR of 9.5% from 2006 to 2011. In 2011, North America and Europe contributed ~% and ~% respectively to the overall sales of organic food and beverages in the world. The contribution made by Asia-Pacific has inclined over the years from being ~% in 2006 to ~% in 2011 led by increasing environment and health awareness among the masses.



Over the next five years, the world organic food and beverages market is estimated to reach USD ~ million thus growing by 9.4% during the period 2012-2016. This will be due to further initiatives taken by the government in creating awareness among the masses and a subsequent increase in the organic production capacities globally.



North America



The organic food and beverages industry in North America is one of the major industries in the region. Over the years, the organic food industry in the region has experienced range of activities on account of several measures laid by the US Department of Agriculture and other pesticide control agencies to restrict the use of synthetic pesticides in the crop fields and the organic food products.



The US veterinary organic food market is one of the predominant markets in the organic food and beverages industry in the region with a contribution of ~% of the market sales in the region in 2011. The contribution has declined over the years from ~% in 2006 to ~% in 2010.On the other hand, Canada has gradually emerged as a chief market for organic food and beverages in North America in the last few years. In 2011, the revenue of the organic food and beverages products in the country was USD ~ million.



Although, the market in North America has matured, the marketers are expected to witness opportunities in terms of the development in the organic agricultural land leading to increased activities in the organic farming in the US.



Europe



The market for organic food and beverages in Europe is the largest worldwide accounting for almost half of the global sales of organically grown products. Organic products have been gradually inculcated in the supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores and discount stores in Europe in the last two decades showcasing a strong presence across the entire region. Organic food expenses in the retail sector in the region reached USD ~ million in 2011 of which ~% of the revenue is contributed by Germany, France, the UK and Italy. Germany is the largest market for organic food and beverages in the region accounting for ~% of the sales in 2011.



The organic food and beverages market in Germany has been majorly contributed by retailers including the supermarkets, discounters and various health retailers which together account for ~% of the market in 2011. In the UK, the production of organic foods has not kept pace with the demand, causing an influx of imports. The organic dairy products and the organic meat products are the major products relying on imports in the UK from Australia, Asia and Latin America.



The organic food and beverages industry in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2012-2016. It is anticipated that that the organic food and beverages sector in Europe will face unique opportunities in next few years in terms of improved legislation on the organic products and increasing initiatives of the government to encourage the organic consumption by creating health and environmental awareness.



Asia-Pacific



The organic food and beverages market in Asia-Pacific has surged in the recent years due to a marked increase in both consumption and production in the region. Though Asia has been slow in adopting the organic trend but in the last 2 -3 years’ countries such as Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan have witnessed tremendous growth rates due to the surging organic productivity in these countries. The organic farmland in the region has also shown considerable increase over the years with the largest increase witnessed in China.



The Asia-Pacific market for organic food and beverages is mainly held by Japan, Australia, China and India with Japan contributing the largest share of ~% to the revenue generated through the sales of organic food and beverages in the region followed by Australia with a share of ~% and China and India together accounting for ~% of the revenue.



China organic food and beverages market has been dominated by organic liquor which has been in huge demand in the country and has contributed nearly ~% to the overall revenue in 2011. Organic vegetables have been the second largest segment of China’s organic food and beverages market contributing ~% to the overall market in 2011. The major organic crops produced in India include the cereals, pulses, vegetables, fruits together accounting for ~% of the market in 2011.



Key Topics Covered in the Report:



The market size of the Global Organic Food and Beverages Industry, 2006-2011.

The market size of the organic food and beverages market in the regions such as North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, 2006-2011.

The market size of organic food and beverages in countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Switzerland, Spain , Austria, India, China, Japan and Australia, 2006-2011.

Market segmentation of organic food and beverages markets in the US, Germany, France, Italy and the UK by product revenues, 2009-2011

Market Share of Distribution Channels in Organic Food and Beverages Industry.

Organic Agricultural Land Development

Trends and Development of the Global Organic Food and Beverages Industry.

Competitive landscape of the major players of Organic Food and Beverages Industry in the world, 2011

Competitive Landscape of major producers of organic food and beverages industry in the US, Germany, France, the UK, India, China and Australia.

Future outlook and projections of the basis of revenue in each country, 2012-2016.

Macroeconomics and industry factors including urban population, consumer food price index and consumer expenditure on food and beverages.



