Global Organic Food and Drink Market 2012 - 2016 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Global Organic Food and Drink market to grow at a CAGR of 14.3 percent CAGR over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased purchasing power of consumers. The Global Organic Food and Drink market has also been witnessing an increasing focus on organic farming. However, the high cost of organic food and drink could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-organic-food-and-drink-market-2012-2016



TechNavio's report, the Global Organic Food and Drink market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Organic Food and Drink market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions, its market landscape, and growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include AMCON Distributing Co., Dean Foods, Hain Celestial Group Inc., Spartan Stores Inc., the Kroger Co., United Natural Foods Inc., and Whole Foods Market Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Amy's Kitchen Inc., Clif Bar and Co., Dole Food Co. Inc., EVOL Foods, Frito-Lay, Newman's Own Inc., Organic Valley, and Stonyfield Farm Inc.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/168814



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/