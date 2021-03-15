DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- Organic Meat Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The global organic meat market is predicted to witness an upsurge in demand during the forecast period due to the growing efforts on environmental sustainability, rising health consciousness among people, increasing efforts for producing healthier and improved food systems, and animal welfare. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding the health advantages of organic products and growing organic farming practices will further boost the growth of the organic meat market size.



Various benefits provided by organic meat including improved taste, growth hormones and pesticides, increased nutritional benefits, reduced risks of exposure to antibiotics, and several harmful effects on the environment and climate change. This is projected to fuel the demand of the market over the coming years. According to the National Organic Program, a major part of the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) of USDA is focused on preventing the integrity of organic products in the US and across the globe. This will further lead to an upsurge in the growth of the global organic meat market share in terms of revenue. On the other hand, the increased cost of organic meat products will hinder the growth of the organic meat market. Additionally, the increased cost of initial authorization and certification process, more time-consuming, expensive organic mat production process, and labor-intensive farming are the factors restraining the growth of the organic meat market.



Organic Meat Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Tyson Foods, Inc.

- JBS S.A.

- Foster Farms

- Meyer Natural Foods

- Eversfield Organic Ltd.

- DuBreton

- Swillington Organic Farm

- Leverandørselskabet Danish Crown AmbA

- Perdue Farms

- Verde Farms



Type Segment Drivers



Based on type, organic poultry is predicted to lead the market over the coming years due to the strong demand for organic poultry, such as turkeys, ducks, chickens, and eggs from residential buyers and household, rising demand for high protein natural food products, and increasing awareness of consumers towards a healthier lifestyle.



Regional Drivers



Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market due to the growing rate of organic farming, strong demand for organic food products, and a drastic shift of government towards healthy production of foods. As per the Organic Trade Association, the sales for organic food products in US touched $50.1 Billion in 2019, with a boost of 4.6% in comparison to the last years. This factor will further pay the way for the growth of the market.



Organic Meat Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Type:



- Poultry

- Beef

- Pork

- Mutton

- Others



Segmentation by Distribution Channel:



- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

- Speciality Stores

- Online Retailing

- Retail & Departmental Stores



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



