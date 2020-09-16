Global Organic Peroxides Market Study, 2014-2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Organic Peroxides Market Study Report and Market Model.



The global organic peroxides market is dominated by North America owing to strong demand in various end-use applications like polymer textile, paper & pulp, detergents and personal care. Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region on account of increasing demand in polymer and paper & pulp end-use applications. Increasing demand for environment-friendly raw materials in developed countries and rapid industrialization and increasing infrastructure projects in the emerging economies like China and India will further boost the global demand for organic peroxides.



- Global Organic Peroxides Market, By Type

- Diacyl Peroxides

- Ketone Peroxides

- Peroxyesters

- Percarbonates

- Dialkyl Peroxides

- Peroxy Ketals

- Hydro-Peroxides

- Others

- Global Organic Peroxides Market, By Application

- Polymer

- Textile

- Paper & Pulp

- Detergents

- Personal Care

- Others



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand & Market Analysis

- Organic Peroxides Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Organic Peroxides Market analysis for Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Types and Application

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



About Prismane Consulting

Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.



Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials.For update on the annual subscription (monthly, quarterly and annually) on the chemicals industry, please write to sales@prismaneconsulting.com



