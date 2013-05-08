Global Organic Solar Cells Market - Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- A solar cell is a device that captures solar energy and converts the light energy into electricity using organic electronics. This is done due to the photovoltaic characteristics of the solar cell that helps in converting the light energy into electricity. Organic solar cell use is one of the recent developments in this field. It holds the potential to reduce the overall cost involved in manufacturing and installing of silicon solar cells. Organic solar cells are manufactured from thinner films of organic semiconductors that comprise of polyphenylene vinylene and tiny molecules of copper phthalocyanine. These solar cells also include carbon fullerenes and fullerene derivatives.



As silicon prices are continuously soaring, the market for organic solar cells is expected to grow effectively. Hence, the fluctuating silicon prices are acting as one of the crucial driving factors for the organic solar cell market (http://www.researchmoz.us/organic-solar-cells-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018-report.html). The small and compact size of thee organic solar cell are rather more beneficial and preferred by the consumers , which also reduces the weight and width of the solar cell compared to traditional or silicon based solar cells. Depleting fossil fuels, the rising demand for electricity, and the rising global temperature owing to burning of fossil fuels are diverging consumers across the globe to use organic solar cells. This in turn is boosting the market growth.



Research and development is responsible for the high cost of manufacturing and production. Hence, the high cost acts as an inhibiting factor for the growth of the market. Over the years the cost involved in manufacturing organic solar cells would reduce and provide new market opportunities. The new upcoming regulations of EPA and Greenpeace, imposing strict ban over the silicon based semiconductor, would further create new market opportunities for the organic solar cell.



Some of the major players of the market are Sono-tek, Heliatek, Solarmer, Mitsubishi, Plextronics, Dyesol, EPFL, Peccell, G24i and others.



