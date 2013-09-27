Global Organic Trace Minerals for Animal Feeds Market Size and Share 2012-2016: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Global Organic Trace Minerals for Animal Feeds Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.97 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the Growing Demand for Animal Proteins. The Global Organic Trace Minerals for Animal Feeds Market has also been witnessing an increasing use in water-soluble organic feed additives. However, stringent laws and regulations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Organic Trace Minerals for Animal Feeds Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the North America, Europe, APAC and ROW regions; it also covers the Global Organic Trace Minerals for Animal Feeds Market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Royal DSM NV, Tanke Biosciences Corp., Ridley Inc., and Zinpro Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Biochem Lohne Germany, Bio Multimin Inc., Cargill Inc., Davidsons Animal Feeds, Kemin Industries Inc., Mercer Milling Co. Inc., Novus International Inc., Nutreco NV, Pancosma SA, Phibro Animal Health Corp., QualiTech Corp., Vamso Biotec Pvt. Ltd., and Vetco (India) Pvt Ltd.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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