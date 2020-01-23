Global Organo Silica Sol Market to Reach over US$253.1 Million by 2025, Predicts QY Research

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- QY Research recently published a report titled, "Global Organo Silica Sol Market Research Report 2019". The global organo silica sol market was valued at US$216.94 mn in 2018 is expected to reach US$253.1 mn by the end of 2025, surging at a CAGR of 2.26% during 2019-2025.



Controllable Particle Size and Aggregate Ratio to Attract Manufacturers



Global organo silica sol market is expected to rise due its winning properties such as, hardness, abrasion, heat-resistance, fluidity, dispensability, electrical insulation, CTE reduction, curl prevention, gas barrier, insulation and scratch resistance, optical diffusion, and hydrophilic properties. Organo silica sol is characterised by ultra-high purity colloidal silica with 1 ppm or less metal impurities, controllable particle size and aggregate ratio, it dispersible in organic solvents such as ketone, ether, alcohol, toluene and others. Its several properties and characteristics make it a preferred material for various applications including anti-reflection coating materials, nano-composite materials, organic and inorganic hybrid material, ceramic binder, high-functional filler for resin, and others.



The market is expected to further expand and improve its applications in ceramic adhesives, ink jet paper, hard disk polishing, filling materials for colour spectrum separation, optical glass polishing, coating materials, efficient catalyst carrier and others. This will significantly impact its future market growth globally and help increase its market share.



Ceramic Binder Segments to Observe Significant Growth in Forecast Years



Global organo silica sol market is segmented according to applications such as microelectronics field, ceramic binder, nano-composite materials, and others. The global market is expected to observe a rising demand from ceramic binder segment.



Asia Pacific Regional Market to Observe Drastic Growth in Global Market



Rising regulation around chemical usage and handling has played a major role is increasing manufacturers' interest in Asia Pacific countries. Also, availability of labour and raw materials are expected to further expand its dominance in the region.



Manufacturers to Focus on Variety of Marketing Strategies



In the report, researchers have covered the competitive landscape of the market, it provides the reader with insight on new strategies being developed and implemented by companies to boost their market share. These strategies may include joint ventures, product developments and innovations, mergers and acquisitions, and others. This is expected to help the readers understand the potential of the market and its scope in the future.



The other major manufacturers covered in the global organo silica sol market research report includes Fuso Chemical, Nyacol, Nissan Chemical, Zhejiang Yuda Chemical, Nantong Sogeler Chemical Co.,Ltd, and others.



