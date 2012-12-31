Global Original Equipment Manufacturer Automotive Electronics Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Global Original Equipment Manufacturer Automotive Electronics Market 2011-2015 to reach US$198.93 billion by 2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is need for enhanced driving assistance. The Global Original Equipment Manufacturer Automotive Electronics market has also been witnessing increased competition forcing reduction in cost. However, the lack of integration of maps among various vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Original Equipment Manufacturer Automotive Electronics Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the North America, Western Europe, the APAC region, and the Rest of World; it also covers the Global Original Equipment Manufacturer Automotive Electronics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd, Denso Corp., and Robert Bosch GmbH.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Delphi Automotive plc , Continental AG, Panasonic Corp., Alpine Electronics Inc., Pioneer Corp., Harman Becker Automotive Systems GmbH Co., Blaupunkt GmbH, Visteon Corp., Fujitsu Ten Ltd., and Bose Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the rate growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Research portfolio in the Automotive series includes reports on the Motorcycle Market, Tire Market, Car Rental Market, Electric Vehicle Market, Telematics Market, Radiator Market, Aircraft Manufacturing Market, Automotive Battery Market, Passenger Vehicle Market



