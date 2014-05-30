Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Orphan Drug Market Outlook 2018 market report to its offering

The global pharmaceutical industry has been experiencing a slow growth in recent years owing to many factors such as expiration of patents, competition from generic drugs segment, exhausting pipelines, and an increasingly stringent regulatory framework. It is most likely that many blockbuster drugs would lose their exclusivity in the next 5 year horizon.



Thus, due to significant competition from generics and the current economic situation, the focus area of the pharmaceutical companies is undergoing a paradigm shift from manufacturing traditional essential medicines to investing in the new business model, which is also called orphan drugs. The returns on investment from orphan drugs are expected to help the pharma companies to overcome the impact of revenue loss due to expiry of patents of blockbuster drugs.



The major drivers for companies to increasingly invest in orphan drugs include government incentives for drug development and strong support from the FDA and EU Commission in special protocols. Inspite of pharma companies facing many obstacles in this field, this segment of orphan drugs is likely to have the potential to provide the key to recovery and stability within the market.



The orphan drugs enjoy significant competitive advantages in the market owing to the market exclusivity period after the drug has been authorized. Through this clause, the manufacturer of orphan drugs is given a monopoly status in the market because according to the law, no other company is allowed to market the orphan drugs during the exclusivity period. Additionally, this monopolistic power is further strengthened with the fact that no other alternative health technology exists for many orphan drugs.



Global Orphan Drug Market Outlook 2018 research report by KuicK Research comprehensive insight on following developments related to global orphan drug market:



Global & Regional Orphan Drug Market Overview

Orphan Drug Designation Criteria Across Key Markets

Market Specific Reimbursement Policy & Regulatory Framework

Orphan Drug Pipeline by Phase, Orphan Designated Disease & Country

Competitive Landscape



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/156530/global-orphan-drug-market-outlook-2018-.html

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