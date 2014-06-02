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Global Orphan Drug Pipeline Analysis

 

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Orphan Drug Pipeline Analysis market report to its offering
In recent years, the pharmaceutical industry has been experiencing a paradigm shift. While a large pool of patients was considered as a major source of revenue for pharma companies in the past, the focus is now gradually shifting to small sections of patients suffering from rare disease. In US & Europe, this pool of patients is gradually growing and orphan drugs are becoming an extremely attractive business proposition for the pharmaceuticals industry. With close to 65-70 Million people in the US & Europe having some kind of rare disease complaints, the increasing activities around the development of orphan drugs only imply that the appropriate treatments for unmet needs are increasing, thus increasing the profit margins in the future. As the Asian pharmaceutical markets are still in growth stage, the opportunities for orphan drugs in Asia are also immense and getting increasingly popular. It is expected that by 2020, the Asian orphan drugs market would witness steady growth.

Global Orphan Drug Pipeline Analysis by PNS Pharma gives comprehensive insight on the various orphan designated drugs being developed for the treatment of rare disease. Research report covers all the orphan designated drugs being developed in various development phases. This report enables pharmaceutical companies, collaborators and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available investment opportunity in the Orphan Drug market based upon development process.

Following parameters for each orphan designated drug profile in development phase are covered in Global Orphan Drug Pipeline Analysis research report:

Drug Profile Overview

Alternate Names for Drug

Active Indication

Phase of Development

Mechanism of Action

Brand Name

Patent Information

Orphan Designation by Indication, Country & Organisation

Country for Clinical Trial

Owner / Originator/ Licensee/Collaborator

Administrative Route

Drug Class

ATC Codes

Global Orphan Drug Pipeline by Clinical Phase:

Research: 3

Preclinical: 71

Clinical: 4

Phase-I: 61

Phase-I/II: 71

Phase-II: 198

Phase-II/III: 20

Phase-III: 103

Preregistration: 26

Registration: 17

Marketed: 244

Unknown: 1

To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/156605/global-orphan-drug-pipeline-analysis.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
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Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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Source: Reportstack
Posted Monday, June 02, 2014 at 10:15 AM CDT - Permalink

 