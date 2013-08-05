Global Orphan Drugs Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018 : Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Orphan drugs are specific pharmaceutical agents which are developed for treatment of orphan or rare diseases. Orphan disease, according to laws of various countries, may include medical conditions which have low prevalence, i.e. affects less than 200,000 persons (U.S.), or 50,000 (Japan). Expiring patents of blockbuster drugs, drying pipelines, stringent regulations across the globe, has encouraged the pharmaceutical industries to shift the focus to a new business model that includes niche busters or orphan drugs.



Currently, around 7,000 diseases are recognized as orphan and around 250 new diseases are added to the list every year. Orphan drug laws introduced and implemented in countries such as the U.S., Japan, Singapore, Australia, and the European Union, have stimulated the orphan drug market and shifted the focus of pharmaceutical companies towards incentives on developing orphan drugs. The orphan drugs market currently forms around six percent of the total pharmaceutical market. However, this market is expected to register double digit growth to outshine the mainstream drugs market in the near future.



Orphan drugs market will be driven by the R&D benefits or grants availed, FDA fee waiver benefits, and shorter development timelines along with favorable reimbursement, prolonged exclusivity, premium pricing and fewer hurdles for getting approval of the drug. However, the market confronts the challenge of locating or recruiting patient for trials. Nevertheless, the orphan drug market is expected to maintain a competitive edge over the traditional drug model.



Some of the major players in the orphan drug market include Pfizer, Genentech, Abbott Laboratories, Amgen, Inc., Sanofi Aventis, Janssen Biotech, Inc. among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



