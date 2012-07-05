Global Orthobiologics Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Global Orthobiologics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing incidence of arthritis and osteoporosis. The Global Orthobiologics Market also been witnessing the emergence of Nanotechnology and Tissue Engineering. However, lack of product availability for Bone Allografts could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Orthobiologics Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Bone Grafts, Demineralized Bone Matrix, Growth Factors, Visco-supplementation, and Cell-based markets landscape and their growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Depuy Inc., Genzyme Corporation, Medtronic Inc., Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, and Synthes Inc. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Angstrom Medica, ApaTech, Baxter International, Blackstone Medica, Encelle, Integra Lifesciences Corp., Kinetic, Landec, LifeCell, Lifecore Biomedical, NuVasive, Orthofix International N.V, OrthoMimetics, Orthovita, Osteotech Inc., Pioneer Surgical, Progentix, Orthobiology, Sanofi-Aventis, TiGenix, and Wright Medical Group Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

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