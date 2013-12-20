Global Orthobiologics Market (Allografts, Viscosupplements, DBM, BMP, Stem Cell) Is Expected to Reach USD 5,519.9 Million in 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Orthobiologics Market (Allografts, Viscosupplements, DBM, BMP, Stem Cell and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019" the global orthobiologics market was valued at USD 3,754.6 million in 2012 and is estimated to reach a market worth USD 5,519.9million in 2019at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2013 to 2019.



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Orthobiologics are biomaterials used by surgeons for faster healing and quick recovery of injured muscles, bones, ligaments and tendons. It is estimated that bone and joint disorders account for approximately half of the devastating conditions in individuals with above 50 years of age. Moreover, population aged 60 years and above is expected to double by 2020 that alone represents the key driver of this market. A rise in geriatric population, lifestyle changes coupled with growing awareness of sports and outdoor activities among the older as well as younger generation has triggered the growth of this market. Moreover, rise in obese population has concurrently led to rise in prevalence of disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and others. In addition, technological advancements and growing adoption of bone graft substitutes are the other factors that are fuelling the growth of this market.



Viscosupplements represents the largest product segments in the orthobiologics market. Demand for viscosupplements is increasing with the rise in an aging population that is more susceptible to osteoarthritic conditions. Moreover, the benefits of viscosupplements over (Non-Steroidal Anti Inflammatory Drugs) NSAIDs and other pain relieving treatments have further boosted the growth of this market. Stem cell-based products are expected to show highest growth rate in the near future. Reduced costs, faster healing, quick recovery and ability to mimic autologous bone are some of the major factors anticipated to propel the growth of this market. BMP (Bone Morphogenic Proteins) which is one of the largest revenue contributors of orthobiologics in the past is expected to show a negative growth during the forecast period. Recall of INFUSE (Medtronic, Inc.) by the FDA due to heavy off label usage, which is reported to have serious side effects have created negative impact on its sales. This has hampered the overall BMP market growth. Usage of synthetic bone substitutes is predicted to increase in coming years of forecast, primarily due to a host of factors such as cost effectiveness, improved outcomes and reduction in risk of disease transmission.



Spinal fusion accounted for the largest share of the market due to increase in number of spinal fusion surgeries. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), approximately 465,000 spinal surgeries were performed in the U.S in 2011 and this trend is expected to grow in the future owing to rise in geriatric population. The reconstructive surgery market is poised to have the highest growth from 2013-2019. The growth in this market is attributed to increase in hip and knee replacement surgeries. Moreover, growing awareness about the impact of joint problems and rise in sports related activities is further propelling the growth of this market.



Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share of orthobiologics market in 2012 valued at more than USD 1.5billion in 2012 followed by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to represent the highest CAGR of over 6.4% during the forecast period owing to growing awareness about the orthopedic treatment, rising disposable income and rise in incidence of chronic arthritis.



The orthobiologics market is becoming highly lucrative for manufacturers owing to the significant growth opportunities in this field. Moreover, players are seeking to develop alternatives to the standard autograft bone due to risk of infection transmission, limited supply and to avoid lengthy hospital stay. Major players of this market include Medtronic Inc., Stryker Corporation, Sanofi, DePuySynthes, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation and others.



The orthobiologics market is segmented as follows:

Orthobiologics Market, by Products

- Allografts

- Machined Bones

- Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

- Bone Morphogenic Protein (BMP)

- Viscosupplementation

- Stem cell therapy



Orthobiologics Market, by Application

- Spinal Fusion

- Trauma

- Reconstructive Surgeries



Orthobiologics Market, by Geography

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- RoW



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