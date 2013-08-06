Global Orthopedic Bracing and Supports Market Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Global Orthopedic Bracing and Supports market to grow at a CAGR of 4.66 percent over the period 2012- 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing global aging population. The Global Orthopedic Bracing and Supports market has also been witnessing an increased preference for non-invasive treatment. However, the presence of alternative treatment options could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Browse Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-orthopedic-bracing-and-supports-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Orthopedic Bracing and Supports Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Orthopedic Bracing and Supports market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Biomet Inc., Bledsoe Brace Systems, DeRoyal Industries Inc., DJO Global, and Ossur hf.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are BSN Medical Gmbh, Hanger Inc., Orthofix International N.V., and Zimmer Holdings Inc.



Browse All Orthopedics Market Research Reports - http://www.researchmoz.us/orthopedics-market-reports-51.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Browse Related Reports-



China Wheelchair Industry 2013

(http://www.researchmoz.us/china-wheelchair-industry-2013-market-research-report-report.html)



The report firstly introduced Wheelchair basic information included Wheelchair definition classification application industry chain structure industry overview; international market analysis, China domestic market analysis, Macroeconomic environment and economic situation analysis and influence, Wheelchair industry policy and plan, Wheelchair product specification, manufacturing process, product cost structure etc. then statistics China key manufacturers Wheelchair capacity production cost price profit production value gross margin etc details information, at the same time, statistics these manufacturers Wheelchair products customers application capacity market position company contact information etc company related information, then collect all these manufacturers data and listed China Wheelchair capacity production capacity market share production market share supply demand shortage import export consumption etc



China Orthopedic Device Market, 2013-2017

(http://www.researchmoz.us/research-and-development-forecast-of-china-orthopedic-device-market-2013-2017-report.html)



Benefiting from the improvement of the national income level, the coming of an aging population and the increase in the proportion of medical reimbursement etc., the market demand of orthopedics industry has got effective release in recent years in China. Since 2006, the compound annual growth rate of China orthopedics device market scale has been about 20%. In 2012, the market scale of China orthopedic device was about CNY 9.85 billion, with 270,000 cases of joint replacement, 420,000 cases of spinal device, millions cases of trauma device and 200,000-250,000 cases of dental implant. Among them, trauma products, spinal products and joint products are top 3 segment products.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/



Browse Blog - http://marketing-strategies-topics.blogspot.com/