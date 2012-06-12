Global Orthopedic Devices Market 2011 to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2012 -- The Global Orthopedic Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is rising rates of co-morbidities due to lifestyle changes. The Global Orthopedic Devices market has also been witnessing innovation in biologics. However, the reduction in reimbursement costs of an orthopedic procedure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
The Global Orthopedic Devices Market 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Joint Reconstruction market, Spinal Devices market, Trauma Fixation Devices market, Orthobiologics market, Arthroscopic Devices market, Orthopedic Braces and Support Systems market, and Orthopedic Accessories market landscapes and their growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors dominating this market space include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Inc., Stryker Corp., Synthes Inc., Smith & Nephew, and Zimmer Inc. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Aesculap, Arthrex, Arthocare, Biomet Inc., Changzhou Waston Medical Appliance Co., Covidien, Conmed, and GPC Medical Ltd.
Key questions answered in this report:
What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?
What key trends is this market subject to?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?
