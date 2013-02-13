Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market 2011-2015 New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Orthopedic Prosthetics market to grow at a CAGR of 6.13 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for partial knee replacement. The Global Orthopedic Prosthetics market has also been witnessing increasing product approvals. However, the expensive nature of the procedure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Orthopedic Prosthetics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Biomet Inc., DePuy Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Holdings Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are aap Implantate AG, Acumed LLC, Arthrex Inc., ArthroCare Corp., Arthrosurface Inc., Articulinx Inc., Artimplant AB, Ascension Orthopedics Inc., BioPro Inc., Ceraver, Corin Group plc, DJO Global Inc., Elite Surgical Supplies (Pty) Ltd., Endotec Inc., Exactech Inc., FH Orthopedics, Integra LifeSciences Corp., Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing Inc., KLS Martin Group GmbH and Co. KG, KYOCERA Medical Corp., Memometal Technologies S.A.S., Merete Medical GmbH, OrthoPro Inc., Osteomed L.P., Small Bone Innovations Inc., Stanmore Implants Worldwide Ltd., Tornier Inc., Touch Bionics Ltd., Vilex In Tennessee Inc., Waldemar Link GmbH and Co. KG, and Wright Medical Group Inc.



