Fast Market Research recommends "Global Orthopedics Devices Market (2011 - 2016)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2011 -- About 25 in every 1000 people opt for an orthopedic surgery due to osteoarthritis. Such high incidence coupled with aging population and increasing awareness among people; is driving the growth of the global orthopedic devices market. Among the seven segments covered in the report, spinal devices are observed to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 9.3% during the study period. Smart implants, customized implants, and tissue engineering have been identified as the future of orthopedics.
Continuous innovations in the implants technologies have helped the orthopedic industry to maintain a steady growth of 7% to 10% over the last decade and this trend is expected to continue in the years to come. Innovations in the design and efficiency of the equipment for spinal, hip, and knee replacement such as introduction of customized implants, smart implants with advanced sensors for real time data transfer, metal-on-metal, and metal-on-ceramic implants have helped to maintain the growth momentum. In future, novelties in the field of customized implants for individual needs, smart implants with microprocessors to deliver real time feedback, and other tracking devices are further expected to create niche segments for these technologies. In addition, tissue engineering and gene therapy techniques are going to add potential customers looking for preventive, rather than curative measures.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The orthopedic devices market in developing countries can be segmented based on features and prices. Tier 1 and tier 2, or the high-mid end segment is dominated by MNCs such as Stryker, DePuy, and Medtronic; whereas local manufacturers such as China-based Changzhou Waston Medical Appliance Co. or India-based GPC Medical Ltd compete in tier 3 or low end segment of the market. Bulk of the value and volume sales come from the mid-low end segment.
The U.S. contributes about 60% of the global orthopedic devices market, whereas emerging economies such as India and China offer immense growth opportunities due to medical tourism and huge untapped patient population. Stryker (U.S.), DePuy (U.S.), Zimmer Inc (U.S.), Smith & Nephew (U.K.), Medtronic (U.S.), Synthes (U.S.), and Biomet (U.S.) are the key players in this market.
This report forecasts the size of global orthopedic devices market from 2011 to 2016. The report analyzes key trends of the market, and segments the global orthopedics market by components and into various geographic regions and provides the market size of each of these regions. It also discusses the key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market and its sub-markets. The report also provides profiles of over 40 key players with more than 100 market data tables.
Scope of the report
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Medical Equipment Monthly Deals Analysis - M&A and Investment Trends, April 2011
- Medical Equipment Monthly Deals Analysis - M&A and Investment Trends, October 2011
- Cardiovascular Devices Market to 2016 - Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) and Interventional Cardiology Devices to be the Key Revenue Generators
- Insulin Delivery Devices - Global Pipeline Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2016
- Endoscopy Devices Market to 2016 - Need For Therapeutic Endoscopy and Advancements in HD Endoscopy to Drive Flexible Endoscopes
- Dental Devices Market to 2016 - Cosmetic Dentistry and Dental Implants to be the Key Growth Drivers
- Arthroscopy Devices - Global Pipeline Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Market Forecast to 2016
- Medical Equipment Monthly Deals Analysis - M&A and Investment Trends, May 2011
- Medical Equipment Monthly Deals Analysis - M&A and Investment Trends - August 2011
- Medical Equipment Monthly Deals Analysis: M&A and Investment Trends - February 2011